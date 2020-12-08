Applications open for 2021 specialty crop grants

MINOT, N.D. – After a tough year for farmers, applications for specialty crop grants have now opened for 2021.

Projects that aim to enhance food safety, help with pest and disease control and developing news and improved seed varieties are some ideas of what qualify.

Applications can be submitted electronically until Jan. 13, 2021 at 4 p.m. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will screen applications before sending them to the department for final approval in May of 2021. Projects funded by the grants must begin by Oct. 1 2021, and be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

Applicants are also being asked to please note that hemp is not considered a specialty crop.

You can find more information on how to apply here.

