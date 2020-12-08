Advertisement

Anderson, Talley & Moton Claim Summit League T&F Weekly Awards

Alex Talley, NDSU Track and Field
Alex Talley, NDSU Track and Field(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State’s Kelby Anderson, Alex Talley and Akealy Moton all earned Summit League Track & Field Athlete of the Week honors for their NCAA-leading performances at the Dakota Duals on Dec. 4. Talley posted a pair of nationally-ranked marks in the throwing events. He swept both events, launching a personal-best mark of 75-01.75 (22.90m) in the weight throw - a launch that would have ranked fourth in the nation last season. He then followed up that performance with a win in the shot put, notching a mark of 63-05.50 (19.34m). His mark in the shot put ranks second in the NCAA this season. Anderson ran the nation’s top mile time at the Dakota Duals. She won the event with a time of 4:50.38 (converted to 4:47.54 for the track size), which sits atop the NCAA performance list by 16 seconds. Moton won the shot put with a meet-record launch of 56-09.50 (17.31m), which also leads the nation so far this season. She ranked fourth in the nation in the shot put last season.

Alex Talley, Men’s Field Athlete of the WeekSr | Throws | West Fargo, N.D.

  • Earned his second career athlete of the week accolade
  • Threw a personal-best mark of 75-01.75 (22.90m) to win the weight throw at the Dakota Duals
  • The mark would have ranked fourth in the nation last season
  • Won the shot put with a launch of 63-05.50 (19.34m), the second-best mark in the NCAA

Kelby Anderson, Women’s Track Athlete of the WeekJr | Distance | Bismarck, N.D.

  • Notched her third career athlete of the week award
  • Ran the nation’s top mile time at the Dakota Duals
  • Clocked a time of 4:47.54 which leads the nation by 16 seconds

Akealy Moton, Women’s Field Athlete of the WeekJr | Throws | West Fargo, N.D.

  • Earned her fifth career athlete of the week honor
  • Won the shot put with a meet-record mark of 56-09.50 (17.31m)
  • Her mark leads the nation so far this season

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
COVID-19 vaccinations
Where do you stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Sayler mugshot 2020
Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting women in fake medical study
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Akealy Moton Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
NDSU Women down Green Bay 59-51 Saturday
NDSU Women down Green Bay 59-51 Saturday
Sports - Cofield announces WKU commitment
Sports - Cofield announces WKU commitment
Sports - Bison Women hit 16 3-pt baskets in win over Green Bay
Sports - Bison Women hit 16 3-pt baskets in win over Green Bay