Anderson, Talley & Moton Claim Summit League T&F Weekly Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State’s Kelby Anderson, Alex Talley and Akealy Moton all earned Summit League Track & Field Athlete of the Week honors for their NCAA-leading performances at the Dakota Duals on Dec. 4. Talley posted a pair of nationally-ranked marks in the throwing events. He swept both events, launching a personal-best mark of 75-01.75 (22.90m) in the weight throw - a launch that would have ranked fourth in the nation last season. He then followed up that performance with a win in the shot put, notching a mark of 63-05.50 (19.34m). His mark in the shot put ranks second in the NCAA this season. Anderson ran the nation’s top mile time at the Dakota Duals. She won the event with a time of 4:50.38 (converted to 4:47.54 for the track size), which sits atop the NCAA performance list by 16 seconds. Moton won the shot put with a meet-record launch of 56-09.50 (17.31m), which also leads the nation so far this season. She ranked fourth in the nation in the shot put last season.

