Amid pandemic, Farm Rescue goes virtual for benefit

SAWYER, N.D. – After years of providing aid to farmers who may be medically indisposed, a North Dakota based non-profit group is now reaching out for support from communities around the country.

Farm Rescue provides labor for farmers in need, and after a year of helping farmers fight through COVID, they are now gathering support to continue their mission.

For longtime farmer Joel Newman, this year his harvest looked a bit different.

“They brought in their volunteers a couple days early and when the weather finally cleared up, they hit it hard,” said Newman.

Newman was the 700th farmer assisted by Farm Rescue. The nonprofit provides volunteers to help with labor on farms including planting, harvesting, and livestock feeding.

“So much compliment needs to go to the volunteers because we learned these volunteers don’t just come from the county over, they come from states away. And it’s just a labor of love of what they do,” said Newman.

Now, after assisting close to half a dozen farmers with COVID during 2020 and expanding into seven states, the organization is rallying support through a COVID-friendly benefit.

“The Farm Must Go On,” a virtual concert featuring country artists, is being put on to highlight all of the work, sweat and sacrifice farmers invest in our country. I think when you take a look at Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, and the rest of the performers that are on there, we’re very happy to see county music get behind Farm Rescue because Farm rescue couldn’t be any more county than that,” said Shaun Sipma, Farm Rescue board member.

The free event will be live streamed and all donations collected online will go directly to Farm Rescue to provide its volunteer workforce with meals, lodging, and fuel for vehicles and machinery. Supporting a cause that supports our farmers.

The Farm Must go on will stream on the John Deere YouTube channel on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

You can watch, donate, and find other ways to connect Farm Rescue here.

