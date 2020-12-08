Advertisement

Akealy Moton Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State junior thrower Akealy Moton was named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday.

The award seeks to highlight not only the very best times, marks, and scores on a week-to-week basis, but also performances that were most significant on the national landscape.

Moton opened her season in a big way this past weekend at the Dakota Duals in Fargo, launching the shot 56-09.50 (17.31m) to win the event by more than seven feet. Moton also had three other marks in the series that measured at least 56-4 (17.17m).

Moton not only leads the NCAA in the shot put after the first week of the season, but owns the top five throws in the nation.

Last year, Moton’s opener would have already been No. 10 on the end-of-season NCAA Division I performance list. The West Fargo native ended last year ranked fourth nationally going into the canceled NCAA DI Indoor Championships.

This is the first time that a female athlete from North Dakota State has been named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season.

