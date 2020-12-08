586 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 586 new cases of COVID-19 along with 30 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,064 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 165 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 11.18 percent.

There are now 4,774 active cases in North Dakota, with 337 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.