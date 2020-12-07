Wahpeton High School Students raising money for teen involved in rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A group of students in Wahpeton have found a creative way to help a good cause. They are raising funds for Broden Frolek, a Sophomore at NDSU and graduate from Lidgerwood High School, was thrown from his car after it rolled into a ditch in Sargent County. Now, the Wahpeton High School Leadership team is stepping up to help cover those bills, auctioning off baskets full of donated items with the proceeds going to the Frolek Family.

One member of the group who knows the family, Cade Mauch, got the idea going saying that “I knew that this was something they could use some help with so I brought it up in class and said we should do something to help these guys.”

From there, Kylie Storo came up with the auction idea, something she had done with the volleyball team previously, saying that “It just grew into this amazing thing. Everyone has been volunteering, Cade has done an amazing job with getting people to get donations. It’s just turned into something amazing.”

The students have been blown away by the turnout as baskets and items have been donated at a very high rate since they started this.

Chloe Rubish summarized these feelings, saying that “It’s crazy. We started out on Friday and then by the end of the period we tripled what we thought we were going to have. Through last night and then today it’s just exploded and it’s crazy.”

Their teacher in this leadership class says that they attempt to create a service project every year, but this year it was getting difficult to accomplish due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting opportunities within the community. She is proud of the students for finding this opportunity and taking full advantage to help.

“Just to see these guys take charge with this and move forward with something they are taking full ownership for.” said their teacher Tammy Goerger

Others have also come through for the Frolek family. An online fundraiser for Broden has already raised over $57,000.

“I did talk to the family the other day and then again today,” said Mauch, “and they’re so grateful for everything.”

The auction will be available for bids on December 10th on the Wahpeton School District Facebook Page at 8am.

The Gofundme fundraiser for Frolek can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-broden-frolek-fund

