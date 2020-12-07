Advertisement

UPDATE: Siblings reunite in person after over 20 years separated

David, Courtney & Amber update
David, Courtney & Amber update(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After being separated in the foster care system, a North Dakota man was reunited in-person with his sisters last weekend for the first time in over 20 years.

We first told you about this story two weeks ago. To read it, click here.

David White and his wife made the trek to Ohio where he was able to hug and embrace his two sisters, Courtney and Amber again in over two decades, as well as meet his two half-siblings, Tracy and Brian for the first time.

White tells Valley News Live he and his siblings had long talks and started new traditions, and says they are finally a family again all thanks to his sister’s relentless social media investigations.

White says he hopes to be together with his siblings again sometime very soon.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
UPDATE: Man found dead in hotel identified
North Fargo Fire
Officials respond to fire in north Fargo
Two injured in crash after high-speed chase on I-94
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
Fargo Police searching for suspect who fled from officer resulting in a crash

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Farmers harvest 600 acres of soybean crop to help out friend who passed away
Ag Leaders Call For Aid To Farmers/Producers
Sayler mugshot 2020
Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting woman in fake medical study
Governor Walz COVID-19 Briefing
2PM Webstream: Governor Walz Press Conference on State’s COVID-19 Response