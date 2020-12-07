UPDATE: Siblings reunite in person after over 20 years separated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After being separated in the foster care system, a North Dakota man was reunited in-person with his sisters last weekend for the first time in over 20 years.

We first told you about this story two weeks ago. To read it, click here.

David White and his wife made the trek to Ohio where he was able to hug and embrace his two sisters, Courtney and Amber again in over two decades, as well as meet his two half-siblings, Tracy and Brian for the first time.

White tells Valley News Live he and his siblings had long talks and started new traditions, and says they are finally a family again all thanks to his sister’s relentless social media investigations.

White says he hopes to be together with his siblings again sometime very soon.

