Pickup goes up in flames following crash into rock pile

car crash graphic
car crash graphic(MGN Online)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATTLEVIEW, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly woman has serious injuries after she crashed into a rock pile and then her pickup started on fire.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened near Battleview, ND around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Authorities say 76-year-old Sharon Forsman was driven off the road then went across a gravel road and ended up hitting a rock pile in a ditch. The crash report says she then got out of the pickup and stayed with the vehicle overnight. During that time, the pickup started on fire and is now considered a total loss.

Forsman was found in the morning and eventually airlifted to a hospital in Minot.

The crash is still under investigation.

