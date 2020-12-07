Personal trainer gets probation after sexually assaulting woman in fake medical study

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former personal trainer has been sentenced to 360 days of probation after pleading guilty to recruiting women to participate in ‘medical studies’ before sexually assaulting them.

29-year-old David Sayler was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and disorderly conduct, but court records show Sayler’s charges were changed to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. Sayler was sentenced to two days in jail on top of his 360 days of probation, however, Sayler was given credit for time already served.

Sayler was charged with similar crimes out of Clay County, where he is currently serving a four-month jail sentence.

According to court records, Sayler was working as a personal trainer at Edge Fitness in Fargo at the time of the alleged incidents. Court document say Sayler asked two co-workers to participate in a medical trial for Alzheimer’s.

In the court records, one of the victims described the actions Sayler was explaining as grinding which involves a woman’s behind being pressed up against the man’s front midsection. This victim declined to participated and said she was uncomfortable.

Court records detail another victim’s account. This victim says Sayler was persistent in getting her to participate in the study. The victim claims Sayler grabbed her waist and pulled her rear into his midsection. This same victim says Sayler at one time confronted her in a closet and locked the door, according to court documents. That’s when this victim claims Sayler massaged her butt for several minutes.

Court documents also say another victim, who was a client of Sayler was also asked to partake in a study but this one was for Parkinson’s. This victim claims on one account, Sayler masturbated in front of her while she was lifting weights. This victim says she immediately left and was bawling after this incident, saying it was the worst feeling, according to court records.

