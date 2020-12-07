North Dakota drops to 4th in the country for new virus cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Several days of falling positive tests for the coronavirus in North Dakota has dropped the state to fourth in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

The state had for many weeks led the country in the number of virus outbreaks compared to population.

Data compiled Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers lists South Dakota in the top spot.

North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 474 new cases, the lowest number in five days.

A total of 82,504 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers follow a day when the state went over 1,000 deaths from complications due to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.