No. 1 UND routs Western Michigan at NCHC Pod

Fighting Hawks move to 3-0-0 this season
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (UND Athletics) - Four first-period goals, including three goals in 1:43, set the tone early for top-ranked North Dakota in an 8-2 blowout win over No. 17 Western Michigan Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena. Shane Pinto and Grant Mismash each had a pair of goals as six different players found the scoresheet in the victory.

It was a short-handed goal that opened the scoring as Hain knocked in a rebound at the 6:45 mark. Just 49 seconds later, senior Mismash struck for his first of two followed by Pinto’s first of the afternoon just under a minute later.

UND (3-0-0) would tack on another late in the first when Pinto dove to push a stalled puck at the goalline into the net for a 4-0 advantage through a period and the rout was on.

Off the faceoff to start the second, UND won the draw and freshman Jake Sanderson sent a laser pass to freshman Riese Gaber, who finished for his second career goal.Freshman Tyler Kleven then got in on the act, collecting collegiate goal a little more than three minutes later. Kleven got into the offensive zone and slipped free of Ronnie Attard with a slick toe drag and ripping one past Alex Aslanidis, who had come on in relief of starter Austin Cain.

Senior Gabe Bast made it 7-0 on a power play tally with a one-timer from Brendan Budy. WMU (0-3-0, 0-3-0 NCHC) would break up the shutout late in the second on captain Paul Washe’s power-play tally.

Mismash added the final piece of UND scoring in the third. The goal came during a five-minute major that gave the Fighting Hawks an extended man advantage. Jacob Bernard-Docker threaded a breakout pass to Mismash, who fed to Jordan Kawaguchi along the far wall, got it back and flicked it past Aslandis for an 8-1 lead.

Senior Peter Thome got the win in net in his first start of the season, making 16 saves.

North Dakota gets a rematch with fourth-ranked Denver on Tuesday in a 3:35 p.m. start from Baxter Arena. UND beat the Pioneers, 4-3, in overtime on Friday evening.

