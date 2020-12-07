Advertisement

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota health officials are confirming more than 5,550 new cases of the coronavirus and 64 new deaths from complications due to COVID-19.

There were about 1,468 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind South Dakota for new cases per capita.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 136 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

Health care workers have accounted for 25,471 of the more than 350,000 positive tests.

The fatalities announced Sunday raised the state’s death toll to 2,637 since the start of the pandemic.

