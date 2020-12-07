Advertisement

Intoxicated man discharged firearm into the floor of Moorhead home

(WDBJ)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man who fired a gun in a Moorhead home is now cooperating with police.

Sunday, around 6:30 am, Moorhead Police Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue North. 

A family member told officials that during an argument, the intoxicated suspect fired a gun into the floor. 

The family member left the residence and called 911. 

Officers made several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the suspect. 

Based on careful consideration, including any risk to public safety, it was decided that officers would not continue to apprehend the male out of concern it could escalate the incident into a more dangerous situation. 

Officers left the area at approximately 8:30 am.

At about 10:00 am, the man contacted the Moorhead Police Department.  The man was cooperative and provided a statement.  Officers collected his firearms and other evidence at the residence.

The man was not arrested. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

At this time, criminal charges have not been determined. 

No one was injured during this incident and there is currently no threat to the public.

