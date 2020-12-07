Advertisement

Fargo Pubic School keeps current learning model, hopes for in-person by Jan.

FPS logo
FPS logo(Fargo Public Schools)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students in the Fargo Public School system will be keeping their current learning model for the remainder of the semester.

The decision from the Instructional Plan Committee will keep elementary students at in-person learning four days a week and middle and high school students in the hybrid model.

The committee has a goal of returning to full, in-person learning by Jan. 19, 2021, but that is subject to change with COVID cases in the area. The group says it may have to shift to distance learning for students in certain buildings, depending on staffing shortages at the time.

A release from the school district says staffing shortages continue to create challenges as teachers and staff are forced to quarantine.

The committee will meet again on Dec. 21 at 6:30 a.m. to decide if they will move forward with the goal of in-person learning or change the plan.

