Deadly crash near the Twin Cities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At least one person is dead after a crash near the Twin Cities.

The State Patrol says a driver ran off a road in Wright County just before midnight Sunday night.

The vehicle vaulted, and came to rest against a sign on the road.

A 28-year-old woman and 8-year-old child from Montrose, Minnesota, were in the car, but the police report doesn’t say if one or both were killed.

