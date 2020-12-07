Deadly crash near the Twin Cities
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
At least one person is dead after a crash near the Twin Cities.
The State Patrol says a driver ran off a road in Wright County just before midnight Sunday night.
The vehicle vaulted, and came to rest against a sign on the road.
A 28-year-old woman and 8-year-old child from Montrose, Minnesota, were in the car, but the police report doesn’t say if one or both were killed.
