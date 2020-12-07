Advertisement

Deadly crash near the Twin Cities

(WCTV)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At least one person is dead after a crash near the Twin Cities.

The State Patrol says a driver ran off a road in Wright County just before midnight Sunday night.

The vehicle vaulted, and came to rest against a sign on the road.

A 28-year-old woman and 8-year-old child from Montrose, Minnesota, were in the car, but the police report doesn’t say if one or both were killed.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Investigation underway after a man was found dead in a Grand Forks motel
North Fargo Fire
Officials respond to fire in north Fargo
Two injured in crash after high-speed chase on I-94
Vehicle crashes into light pole and garage, man arrested for DUI
Fargo Police searching for suspect who fled from officer resulting in a crash

Latest News

Coronavirus
North Dakota drops to 4th in the country for new virus cases
Will the US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?
MN COVID
Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks
car crash graphic
Pickup goes up in flames following crash into rock pile