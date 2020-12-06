Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into light pole and garage, man arrested for DUI

(MGN online)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for DUI after crashing a vehicle into a garage Sunday.

At 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to 4807 50 Avenue South for a vehicle that struck a residence.

When they got there, officers observed a black Audi passenger car partially inside the garage at this location.

After the vehicle hit the closed garage door, it pushed the overhead door into the garage, hitting another two vehicles that were parked inside the garage.

Officers also observed the suspect vehicle had struck a city light pole in the boulevard out front of this address, before running into the garage.

The driver, 41-year-old Markeith Terrell McCullough, was arrested for DUI.

No serious injuries were reported.

