Two injured in crash after high-speed chase on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a high-speed chase Saturday night that resulted in a crash.

Around 949PM, a Fargo Trooper was sitting stationary on I-94 near the University exit.

A 2004 Honda Civic drove by the Trooper speeding.

The Trooper pulled onto the road and attempted to catch up to the vehicle and the Honda increased its speed.

The Trooper activated emergency lights initiating a pursuit.

The Trooper was traveling as fast as 120 mph with the Honda pulling away.

The Honda traveled into Minnesota and out of view, but lost control just east of Exit 1B and entered the median hitting the cables.

The two people inside the Honda were ejected at the time of the crash.

The male passenger was found in the median and the female driver was found on the westbound side of I-94.

The 43-year-old woman and 34-year-old man of Fargo were taken to Sanford West in Fargo to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

No names are being released at this time. Charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota Highway Patrol.

