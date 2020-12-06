No. 7 Kansas rallies to defeat North Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team led for more than 28 minutes and held a three-point advantage late in the game, but No. 7-ranked Kansas rallied and ultimately escaped with a 65-61 victory on Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Bison led 61-58 following a free throw by freshman Dezmond McKinney with 3:57 remaining, but the Jayhawks scored the final seven points of the contest. Five of Kansas’s final seven points came at the free throw line.

NDSU scored the first eight points of the game, and the Bison held a seven-point lead at 51-44 with 12 minutes remaining.

Aside from ties at 51-51 and 58-58, NDSU led from 17:52 until 1:20 remaining in the game.

Junior Tyree Eady led the Bison with 14 points and six rebounds. NDSU senior Rocky Kreuser chipped in 11 points.

NDSU shot 40 percent for the game, compared to 39 percent for Kansas. The Bison made 6-of-18 (33 percent) from beyond the arc.

McKinney finished with a season-high six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

A victory would have given NDSU a win over its highest-ranked opponent in school history. The Bison beat No. 8/9 Marquette on Dec. 2, 2006.

The Bison will play next at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase in Sioux Falls, S.D., taking on South Dakota State, South Dakota and North Dakota from Dec. 10-12.

