M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 5,588 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 350,862 people have tested positive for the virus.

64 additional people have died.

The death toll in the state now nears 4,000 (3,984 cases).

