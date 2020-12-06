Man in custody after barricading himself in Williston home

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 44-year old man is in custody in Williams County after barricading himself in a home in Williston early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of 14th Street West just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say the man locked himself in the house when police arrived.

Not many details have been released, but police say the man was eventually taken into custody for questioning.

Williston police are investigating the incident.

