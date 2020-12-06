Advertisement

Investigation underway after a man was found dead in a Grand Forks motel

police
police(wagm)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead in a Grand Forks motel Saturday.

At 2:22 pm Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the Budget Inn Express at 3400 Gateway Dr. for a welfare check on a male subject in a motel room.

Officers entered the motel room and found a man dead.

Officials say there is no more information that is going to be released at this time as this is an ongoing unattended death investigation.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information on this, or any related, incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

