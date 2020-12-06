Advertisement

Gov. Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Monday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

(WJRT)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, which stated, “Over 400,000 gave their lives in the global conflict that began, for our Nation, on that fateful Sunday morning. Today, we memorialize all those lost on December 7, 1941, declare once again that our Nation will never forget these valiant heroes, and resolve as firmly as ever that their memory and spirit will survive for as long as our Nation endures.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Fargo Fire
Officials respond to fire in north Fargo
Students and Protestors begin their march at NDSU's Memorial Union
“It feels like a betrayal”, students and protestors march on NDSU Campus
NDSU Protests
NDSU President responds to protests following students’ racist Snapchat group
police
Investigation underway after a man was found dead in a Grand Forks motel
Sanford Health halts merger talks after departure of CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft

Latest News

474 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota
Two injured in crash after high-speed chase on I-94
Fargo Police searching for suspect who fled from officer resulting in a crash
Vehicle crashes into light pole and garage, man arrested for DUI