Gov. Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Monday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, which stated, “Over 400,000 gave their lives in the global conflict that began, for our Nation, on that fateful Sunday morning. Today, we memorialize all those lost on December 7, 1941, declare once again that our Nation will never forget these valiant heroes, and resolve as firmly as ever that their memory and spirit will survive for as long as our Nation endures.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.