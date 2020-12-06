Advertisement

Suspect apprehended after Georgia campus goes on lockdown

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an “armed intruder.”

The university said via Twitter that a “suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus.”

The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Fargo Fire
Officials respond to fire in north Fargo
Students and Protestors begin their march at NDSU's Memorial Union
“It feels like a betrayal”, students and protestors march on NDSU Campus
police
Investigation underway after a man was found dead in a Grand Forks motel
NDSU Protests
NDSU President responds to protests following students’ racist Snapchat group
Sanford Health halts merger talks after departure of CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID
1M new COVID cases reported in 5 days
1M new COVID cases reported in 5 days; US prepares vaccine distribution
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three...
Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,588 new cases of COVID-19
474 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota