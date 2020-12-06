Former Bison running back Cofield announces transfer destination

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State running back Adam Cofield has announced where he will transfer.

In a post on social media Sunday morning, the Senior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri announced he will transfer to Western Kentucky.

Cofield appeared in 38 games with NDSU amassing 1,542 rushing yards on 300 career attempts. He scored 20 career touchdowns, 12 of those came in 2019.

Cofield announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in October after NDSU’s lone fall game against Central Arkansas. In that game Cofield had eight carries for three yards and recorded one catch for one yard.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.