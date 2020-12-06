Fargo Police searching for suspect who fled from officer resulting in a crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle fled from police early Sunday morning.

At 1:09 a.m. an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion with Gateway paper plates in the 400 block of North University Drive for traveling 44 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The vehicle fled southbound on North University Drive towards Main Avenue, increasing speed.

The officer turned off their emergency lights and shut down. The officer observed the suspect vehicle speed through red lights at 3 Avenue North, 1 Avenue North, and Main Avenue, where the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle.

When officers got up to the crash site, they found the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier/metal railing on the northeast corner of the Tailgators patio, 1322 Main Avenue.

Witnesses near Tailgators told officers two individuals fled from the suspect vehicle to the southwest.

Officers located a female passenger in the rear passenger seat of the suspect vehicle. She was transported to Sanford with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the victim vehicle refused medical care from FM Ambulance.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 track was completed without locating the suspect.

No one has been arrested or cited. This is an ongoing investigation.

