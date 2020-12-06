474 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 474 new cases of COVID-19.

The active case count in the state has dropped to 4,969.

The daily positivity rate is 6.86%.

The department also reported six additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,013.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,521 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,192,122 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

474 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

82,504 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.86% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,969 - Total Active Cases

-52 Individuals from Yesterday

523 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (516 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

76,999 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

305 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (1,013 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cavalier County.

Man in his 50s from Grant County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County - 15

· Bottineau County – 4

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 80

· Cass County – 164

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Foster County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 26

· Grant County - 2

· Griggs County - 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County - 7

· McHenry County – 2

· McKenzie County - 6

· McLean County – 10

· Mercer County - 6

· Morton County – 16

· Mountrail County – 8

· Pembina County – 4

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 1

· Ransom County – 5

· Richland County - 12

· Rolette County – 4

· Sargent County – 4

· Sioux County - 8

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 7

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 4

· Walsh County - 4

· Ward County – 35

· Wells County - 3

· Williams County – 18

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

