40s For Several More Days

MONDAY: Dense fog in the morning east of the Valley. Afternoon highs in the 40s once again with a slight west-northwesterly breeze.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Morning fog is possible on Tuesday. The afternoon looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid-upper 40s! Sunshine returns for Wednesday. 30s and 40s are expected for Thursday before a slight chance for flurries/light snow developing later in the day - mainly west of the Valley.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend will feature a pattern change with chances of light snow both Friday and Saturday. The weather pattern change will likely bring cooler temperatures as well. We can expect 20s and 30s on Friday before falling into the 20s Saturday, and teens and 20s Sunday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 19. High: 45.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 24. High: 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 28. High: 47.

THURSDAY - HANUKKAH BEGINS AT SUNDOWN: More clouds than sun. Chance of snow showers late. Low: 25. High: 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Chance of snow. Low: 23. High: 31.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Low: 20. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Much cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 15. High: 20.