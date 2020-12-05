Slumberland Furniture: “Making Homes for the Holidays”

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Slumberland Furniture in West Fargo is “Making Homes for the Holidays” once again.

It’s the 26th annual year they’re giving back to make sure that kids in Valley have a place to get a good night’s sleep.

Slumberland is giving away 48 mattresses with frames and box springs, sheets, pillows, quilts and stuffed animals to families in need.

If there was ever a time it was needed more, General Manager Derick Vettleson says it’s now amid the pandemic.

“A lot of families out there who were struggling in other years are struggling even more this year,” he says. “Financially, things are even more difficult this year. Being able to give mattresses to kids in need is very important in this community.”

If 2020 has proven anything, it’s how quickly circumstances can change. This year’s “Home for the Holidays” event is no different, it too has been changed by the pandemic.

This year’s event will be more streamlined and designed to keep all those involved safe while still providing the gift of comfort to the children in the community.

Bedsheets are provided by the Salvation Army, pillows with cases are provided by ND Elite, the stuffed animal is provided by Pet Smart and quilts made with love by Shirley Hill and her team will also be distributed.

“We’re hearing that a lot of kids this year are sleeping with siblings, with their parents,” Vettleson says. “One, in particular, is sleeping on a cot, some kids are sleeping on floors. Being able to give those kids a bed is going to be a really big deal in this community.”

These items will be dropped outside of the recipient’s homes for the safety of all involved on Monday, Dec. 7.

