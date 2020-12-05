Remaining Mild & Quiet

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SUNDAY: Sunday brings highs in the 40s under a few morning clouds and a mostly sunny afternoon.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Quiet weather continues into next week, with highs remaining above average in the 30s and 40s. Clouds increase on Tuesday and sunshine returns Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We could see a few more clouds on Thursday along with some spotty morning snow showers, but temperatures warm into the 30s and 40s Thursday with temperatures cooling into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 20s and 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Low: 23. High: 43.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 22. High: 42.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 24. High: 45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 28. High: 44.

THURSDAY - HANUKKAH BEGINS AT SUNDOWN: More clouds than sun. Chance of morning snow showers. Low: 25. High: 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 23. High: 34.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a snow shower. Low: 20. High: 30.