Officials respond to fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in north Fargo.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to a structure fire at 1420 1st Avenue North.

Officials are classifying the scene as a 2nd Alarm fire.

Officials are asking for people to try and avoid the area while crews work to control the fire.

