Officials respond to fire in north Fargo

North Fargo Fire
North Fargo Fire(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in north Fargo.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to a structure fire at 1420 1st Avenue North.

Officials are classifying the scene as a 2nd Alarm fire.

Officials are asking for people to try and avoid the area while crews work to control the fire.

Stick with Valley News Live as our crews learn more from the scene.

