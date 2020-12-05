NDSU President responds to protests following students’ racist Snapchat group

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Taking to the streets, protests continuing Saturday on NDSU’s campus.

It’s in response to a racist group Snapchat and alleged hate speech incidents involving students. It’s sending outraged protesters to University President Dean Bresciani’s doorstep for the second day in a row.

“As a student of color, if this happened to me, I would be absolutely outraged,” MSUM student Naomi Beske says. “I know that so many people are. I don’t think that this represents the diversity that colleges claim to have for their students. Something had to be done.”

President Bresciani taking heat from protesters demanding change, Bresciani marching along anyway.

“The irreversibility of the pain they have caused, the damage they have caused, it is going to be felt for years,” President Bresciani says. “We can’t allow that to happen.”

Protesters say it’s bigger than the Snapchat.

“We are not out here demanding justice and action from our administration and leaders on campus because a group of white students decided to create a racially offensive group chat,” former NDSU student Solomon Sewell says. “That’s not why we are here. We’re here because that is one of dozens of group chats. That’s one of dozens of issues.”

President Bresciani says the school is now investigating multiple incidents involving hate speech.

“We need to solve this before things happen, before after things happen,” President Bresciani says. “The after is when we have a lot of limitations on us. Educating students that this is unacceptable behavior in our community is what we need to do a better job of.”

Punishments can vary from an educational conversation, probation, suspension, but rarely expulsion.

Campus officials say those involved in the racist group Snapchat were punished within two days of NDSU learning about the incident.

We are still waiting to learn details about the specifics of the new alleged hate speech incidents. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

