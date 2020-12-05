NDDoH: 558 new positive cases of COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 558 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case number to 5,021.

They’re also attributing 18 new deaths to the illness in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 1,007 since the start of the pandemic. The Daily positivity rate is at 6.70%.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,159 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,184,610 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

558 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

82,504 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.70% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,021 - Total Active Cases

-286 Individuals from Yesterday

823 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (761 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

76,476 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

298 – Currently Hospitalized

-26 - Individuals from yesterday

18 – New Deaths*** (1,007 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 40s from Benson County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Eddy County.

Woman in her 70s from Kidder County.

Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 60s from McLean County.

Man in his 90s from Mercer County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Pembina County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 70s from Sioux County.

Man in his 50s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Traill County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County - 14

· Benson County – 5

· Bottineau County – 4

· Bowman County - 3

· Burleigh County - 74

· Cass County – 113

· Cavalier County - 3

· Dickey County – 1

· Dunn County - 3

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County - 1

· Foster County – 4

· Golden Valley County - 4

· Grand Forks County – 53

· Grant County - 1

· Griggs County - 3

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 6

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 5

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County - 4

· Morton County – 12

· Mountrail County – 2

· Nelson County – 6

· Pembina County – 7

· Pierce County - 3

· Ramsey County – 5

· Ransom County – 2

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 28

· Rolette County – 15

· Sargent County – 5

· Sheridan County - 1

· Sioux County - 2

· Stark County – 36

· Steele County - 4

· Stutsman County – 20

· Traill County - 3

· Walsh County - 4

· Ward County – 35

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 51

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.