Advertisement

MDH: 6,337 new positive cases of COVID-19

(MGM)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6,337 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 345,281.

They’re also reporting 75 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 3,920 since the start of the pandemic.

Total cases hospitalized (cumulative):18,059

Patients no longer needing isolation (cumulative): 301,081

Situation Update for COVID-19 in MN

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Zachary Richardson mugshot
LaMoure County teen pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy
MNDOT is installing an underground deer crossing along Hwy. 14 in Dodge County.
Animal crossing installed under MN highway
Sanford Health halts merger talks after departure of CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft
Students and Protestors begin their march at NDSU's Memorial Union
“It feels like a betrayal”, students and protestors march on NDSU Campus

Latest News

West Fargo, ND
Slumberland Furniture: “Making Homes for the Holidays”
NDDoH: 558 new positive cases of COVID-19
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 3