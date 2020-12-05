MDH: 6,337 new positive cases of COVID-19

Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6,337 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 345,281.

They’re also reporting 75 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 3,920 since the start of the pandemic.

Total cases hospitalized (cumulative):18,059

Patients no longer needing isolation (cumulative): 301,081

