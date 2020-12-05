“It feels like a betrayal”, students and protestors march on NDSU Campus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of students and other protestors gathered on the NDSU Campus to make their voices heard after a student-run racist group chat was made known to the public on social media. The university also confirmed two more alleged hate speech incidents being investigated on campus. The organizers of the protest were thrilled to see such a massive turnout.

“It’s so heartwarming. I did not think this many people were going to come out and it just means a lot to me that this many people care about the cause.” said Organizer Naomi Beske, “So thanks to everyone who showed up and showing support from wherever you are.”

The protestors were chanting for accountability on behalf of the school and the students. They also want reforms to the way these kinds of incidents are handled after learning that officials within the school knew about the group chat in the beginning of November and it has only become known to the public in the last few days.

“15 days ago many of us did not know it happened. But 30 days ago the administration did. That is a problem.” said one protestor into a megaphone to the crowd.

Another protestor got onto the megaphone and proclaimed that “Just as we hold the city of Fargo, the Police Department, and the mayor accountable. We also will hold NDSU accountable.”

One man who marched alongside the protestors is also a professor here at NDSU and he told us that he feels a sense of betrayal.

“It’s exceptionally hurtful when the president is so late to respond to it.” said Associate Professor Jason Boynton, “As a person who goes into the classroom and teaches these kids, it feels like a betrayal to know that if I have a classroom full of 200 people, maybe five of them have a nasty Tik Tok account or snapchat account.”

He hopes that this type of demonstration will get the school administration to listen.

“This is the right way.” Boynton concluded, “We have to try something and this is the right way to start.”

Another protest is planned at the same time Saturday, except this time they’ll be protesting at the university president’s house.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.