Fargo Public Schools offering free meals during winter break.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to students for winter break. Meals will be available to all enrolled students regardless of income.

Groceries needed for seven days will be available for pickup on Wednesday, December 23rd. Groceries will consist of cold and frozen food items that require minimum preparation.

Winter break meals must be ordered in advance by 4:00 p.m. on December 17th. Pickup time and location can be selected when ordering online.

To place an order, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.