Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fargo Police investigating after vulnerable teen wanders to local hotel
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
plane crash lands on MN interstate
Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 3
News - Students and protestors march on NDSU Campus
News - Students and protestors march on NDSU Campus
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - December 4
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - December 4
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News December 4 - Part 1