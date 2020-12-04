Fargo & West Fargo Schools to allow fans at games starting Dec. 14th

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fans will be back in the stands at high school sports in Fargo and West Fargo starting December 14th.

Both school districts confirmed to Valley News Live that a maximum of 50 home team spectators will be allowed at competitions and performances when those activities resume on Dec. 14th.

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools are following the North Dakota Smart Restart Large Gathering Protocols for sporting events and student activities.

Right now, North Dakota is designated in the orange/high risk level.

So, when student activities and competitions start again, the schools will allow a maximum of 50 spectators per event.

This number applies to spectators only and does not include athletes, coaches, athletic staff, and credentialed event staff.

Only home spectators will be permitted.

Current North Dakota Smart Restart crowd limitations are as follows:

Orange/High Risk – 50 fans

Yellow/Moderate Risk – 100 fans

Green/Low Risk – 200 fans

Blue/New Normal – normal occupancy limits

Masks are required for all fans, and table, sideline, and media personnel during contests.

