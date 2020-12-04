Protesters to march at NDSU following racist Snapchat group involving students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Protesters are expected to gather Friday on North Dakota State University’s campus.

It’s in response to a racist group Snapchat involving students and multiple incidents of alleged hate speech. Organizers are planning two separate marches in response to these incidents.

The first one kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday at NDSU’s Memorial Union. The second one takes place Friday at the same time outside of School President Dean Bresciani’s home.

It was early this week work about the racist group chat spread like wildfire, but the school says it was brought to their attention a month ago. They say the students involved were punished and some apologized publicly.

Now President Bresciani says the school is investigating at least two more cases involving potential hate speech on campus. He says the school will be taking action again. The goal behind the protest is to make sure of that.

“We hope to educate the public that things like the Snapchat group are not ok and that they should not get away with things like that,” protester Naomi Beske says.

No specific details regarding the new alleged hate speech incidents have been released. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story. We will have full coverage of these protests.

