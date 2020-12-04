Advertisement

Protesters to march at NDSU following racist Snapchat group involving students

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Protesters are expected to gather Friday on North Dakota State University’s campus.

It’s in response to a racist group Snapchat involving students and multiple incidents of alleged hate speech. Organizers are planning two separate marches in response to these incidents.

The first one kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday at NDSU’s Memorial Union. The second one takes place Friday at the same time outside of School President Dean Bresciani’s home.

It was early this week work about the racist group chat spread like wildfire, but the school says it was brought to their attention a month ago. They say the students involved were punished and some apologized publicly.

Now President Bresciani says the school is investigating at least two more cases involving potential hate speech on campus. He says the school will be taking action again. The goal behind the protest is to make sure of that.

“We hope to educate the public that things like the Snapchat group are not ok and that they should not get away with things like that,” protester Naomi Beske says.

No specific details regarding the new alleged hate speech incidents have been released. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story. We will have full coverage of these protests.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fargo Police investigating after vulnerable teen wanders to local hotel
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
plane crash lands on MN interstate
Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
The Minnesota State Patrol says a small aircraft made a suspected emergency landing Wednesday...
Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate

Latest News

MNDOT is installing an underground deer crossing along Hwy. 14 in Dodge County.
Animal crossing installed under MN highway
Top morning headlines for Dec. 4th, 2020
Valley Today -Dec. 4th top morning headlines
News - 10:00PM News Dec 3 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Dec 3 - Part 1
News - NDSU investigating hate speech incidents
News - NDSU investigating hate speech incidents