NDSU Investigating two more potential hate speech incidents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University has now confirmed that they are investigating multiple incidents involving hate speech on campus. In a letter sent out to students Thursday afternoon, President Dean Bresciani confirmed that, in addition to a Racist Snapchat group on campus that became known to the public earlier this week, officials have now learned of two more potential hate speech incidents.

In the email, Bresciani says that they will “aggressively and quickly move to investigate all such matters” and “will take all legally allowable action.” He also mentioned that the Equity Office will retain a consultant to make sure that the school is being consistent with the best practices at a national level.

Two protests are scheduled to take place in response to the original group chat incident. According to the Black Lives Matter Fargo Instagram account, some goals of the protests are to hold the school and students involved accountable, while also calling for some policy changes for how these times of incidents are handled.

When asked about the main goal of the protests, we were told by protestor and member of MSUM’s Black Student Union Naomi Beske that, “We hope to educate the public that things like the snapchat group are not ok and that they should not get away with things like that.”

On Friday, protestors will be marching around the NDSU Campus, and Saturday they will actually be protesting outside of President Bresciani’s house.

We reached out to NDSU for further comment on these incidents and the policies in place for handling incidents such as this, but nobody was available to comment.

