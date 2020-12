PLAINVIEW, MN (Valley News Live) - Plainview Wellness Center was ordered to close by the court after MN Attorney General Ellison filed a lawsuit. As a facility that encourages health, did it make sense to close it at a time when poor health can lead to COVID complications? https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/videos/1065512063967981/

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.