LaMoure County teen pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy

LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Kulm, N.D. teen charged with sexually assaulting a young boy this summer has now pleaded guilty.

18-year-old Zachary Richardson is charged with one count of felony gross sexual imposition. You can read the full details of the allegations against Richardson here.

Court documents say when officers interviewed Richardson’s foster mom on Aug. 13., she told investigators that Richardson has had several assessments and placements into treatments for psychological and social disorders. She said many of Richardson’s therapists and social workers have said Richardson should not be in public alone. Documents say Richardson’s therapists said that Richardson would sexually offend young children if given the chance. Richardson’s foster mom told officers she had taken away all of Richardson’s electronics as he was regularly engaging in sexual and pornographic sites.

Richardson will be sentenced on March 18.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.