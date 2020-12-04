Advertisement

FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM Area Foundation announced Friday that it’s teaming up with the Offutt Family Foundation to create the Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund.

The purpose of the fund is to show support and appreciation to frontline healthcare workers in the Fargo-Moorhead area hospitals. All proceeds of this fund go toward purchasing coffee for these workers.

The FM Area Foundation and the Offutt Family Foundation each initially invested $20,000 into the fund and are inviting other organizations or individuals to participate. If others would like to join in this effort, donations to the Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund can be made by visiting areafoundation.org and clicking the orange Give Today button.

