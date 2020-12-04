Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota officials are urging residents who have fallen behind on their rent, mortgage or utility payments amid the coronavirus pandemic to apply for state aid before a looming Monday night deadline.

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program has already taken more than 28,000 applications for more than $67 million in aid. There was about $30 million left as of Nov. 30, though that was before December rent started coming due.

Minnesota residents seeking aid should call 211 or apply online at 211unitedway.org by 11:59 p.m. Monday. It’s part of the state’s broader effort to provide housing stability during the pandemic.

