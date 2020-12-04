Advertisement

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

United Way
United Way(WDBJ7)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota officials are urging residents who have fallen behind on their rent, mortgage or utility payments amid the coronavirus pandemic to apply for state aid before a looming Monday night deadline.

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program has already taken more than 28,000 applications for more than $67 million in aid. There was about $30 million left as of Nov. 30, though that was before December rent started coming due.

Minnesota residents seeking aid should call 211 or apply online at 211unitedway.org by 11:59 p.m. Monday. It’s part of the state’s broader effort to provide housing stability during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fargo Police investigating after vulnerable teen wanders to local hotel
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
plane crash lands on MN interstate
Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator

Latest News

COVID-19 test at UND will offer limited saliva tests
FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund
FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund
Weather - Noon Weather - December 4
Weather - Noon Weather - December 4
News - Fargo & West Fargo Schools to allow fans at games starting Dec. 14th
News - Fargo & West Fargo Schools to allow fans at games starting Dec. 14th