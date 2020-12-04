Advertisement

COVID-19 test at UND will offer limited saliva tests

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is scheduled to have a COVID-19 testing event for the public that will offer a limited number of saliva tests.

Those who take this testing method can’t eat, drink, smoke or chew gum for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks. Upcoming testing events can be found at www.grandforksgov.com/masstesting. It’ll be on Saturday, December 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration prior to arrival at the event is encouraged. Please register at testreg.nd.gov. For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing. For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday or Grand Forks Public Health at 701-787-8100, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday. For more information about COVID-19 symptoms, testing and care, please visit the NDDoH website.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fargo Police investigating after vulnerable teen wanders to local hotel
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
plane crash lands on MN interstate
Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator

Latest News

United Way
Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid
FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund
FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund
Weather - Noon Weather - December 4
Weather - Noon Weather - December 4
News - Fargo & West Fargo Schools to allow fans at games starting Dec. 14th
News - Fargo & West Fargo Schools to allow fans at games starting Dec. 14th