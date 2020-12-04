Animal crossing installed under MN highway

CLAREMONT, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Wild animals will have a new, safer way to cross a highway once construction is complete on a southern Minnesota road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) says it’s installing an animal crossing under Hwy. 14 in Dodge County.

MNDOT says the highway separates two acres where deer seasonally cross and they wanted to reduce crashes along that road. Crews are now installing a 10 ft. tall, 9 ft. wide culvert that extends 200 ft. under the highway.

The Department of Natural Resources worked with MNDOT to find places where deer are known to consistently cross, so they could prioritize which roads will get the upgrade.

