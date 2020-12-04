Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fargo Police investigating after vulnerable teen wanders to local hotel
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle
plane crash lands on MN interstate
Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator

Latest News

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring
COVID-19 test at UND will offer limited saliva tests
Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight
FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund
FM Area Foundation Launches Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens get ready to give out coronavirus vaccines