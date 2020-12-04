852 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 852 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state.

In total, 989 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 216 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.21 percent.

There are now 5,307 active cases in North Dakota, with 324 patients hospitalized.

