Xcel Energy donates $10,000 to United Way to help families in need

United Way and Xcel Energy
United Way and Xcel Energy(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, and more local people are in need, Xcel Energy has stepped forward in a big way for the community.

On Thursday, Mark Nisbet, retiring North Dakota Principal Manager for Xcel, and Tony Grindberg, North Dakota Principal Manager for Xcel, announced the company will be making an additional $10,000 investment in the United Way of Cass-Clay’s work to reduce hunger and prevent homelessness.

On a given night in the Fargo-Moorhead community, an estimated 1,022 individuals experience homelessness. In addition, of those who experience homelessness in the community, 23% are children.

One of United Way of Cass-Clay’s Bold Goals is dedicated to stopping the cycle of homelessness and focuses specifically on preventing homelessness for families and children. United Way has set a specific goal of ending homelessness for 90% of children and families by 2023. It will take donors, like Xcel, to make this possible.

The donation will be used to provide food to individuals throughout Cass and Clay counties and provide housing support specialists to prevent homelessness.

