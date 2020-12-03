Vehicle crashes into building in South Fargo
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are responding to a car vs. building call in South Fargo Thursday morning.
The original call came in around 4:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th. St. S.
Our photojournalist on scene says a car smashed into an apartment building.
No other information is available at this time.
