Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate

The plane hit a car in the process, but no injuries occured.
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRIGHTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a small aircraft made a suspected emergency landing Wednesday night on Interstate 35W near New Brighton, a Twin Cities suburb.

According to the MSP, the single engine Bellanca Viking plane made an unexpected landing just before 9:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes near Interstate 694.

Authorities say the aircraft crashed into another vehicle that was on I-35W, but no injuries occurred in the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-35W were closed for a period of time last night.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
(MGN)
UPDATE: Portion of Hwy. 10 in Moorhead closed indefinitely
Racist snapchat group exposed
NDSU responds to outrage over racist Snapchat group
UPDATE: Fargo Police looking for caregiver for girl with Down syndrome
Benney Rodriguez was arrested for terrorizing , aggravated assault and driving under the...
Man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle

Latest News

ND Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford
Gov. Brent Sanford, ND State Budget Proposal
NDSU winter commencement will be a virtual event
Fargo South High's Leah Juelke named Top 10 finalist for Global Teacher Prize.
Fargo English teacher named Top 10 finalist for Global Teacher Prize 2020
Plane cash-lands onto MN Interstate
Plane makes emergency landing on MN interstate