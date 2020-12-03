Plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota interstate

NEW BRIGHTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a small aircraft made a suspected emergency landing Wednesday night on Interstate 35W near New Brighton, a Twin Cities suburb.

According to the MSP, the single engine Bellanca Viking plane made an unexpected landing just before 9:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes near Interstate 694.

Authorities say the aircraft crashed into another vehicle that was on I-35W, but no injuries occurred in the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-35W were closed for a period of time last night.

